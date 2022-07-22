- Correctly assign light customization when changing building models on streetlamp
- Fix broken Lift UI after going into PhotoMode
Airborne Kingdom update for 22 July 2022
Patch notes v1.7.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airborne Kingdom Content Depot 982291
- Loading history…
Airborne Kingdom Mac Depot 982293
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update