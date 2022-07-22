 Skip to content

Airborne Kingdom update for 22 July 2022

Patch notes v1.7.3

Patch notes v1.7.3

Build 9174600

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correctly assign light customization when changing building models on streetlamp
  • Fix broken Lift UI after going into PhotoMode

Changed files in this update

Airborne Kingdom Content Depot 982291
Airborne Kingdom Mac Depot 982293
