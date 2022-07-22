-
Fixed issue with the disappearing shield (at long last!)
- Big shoutout to Jonatan, who sent us the video that allowed us to replicate and fix this issue
Fixed issue with the quest "Talk to Bran in Wheatfull" being stuck in journal
Fixed issue with Verkka and Weltra NPCs in Stonebridge being killable
Realms of Magic update for 22 July 2022
Version 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
