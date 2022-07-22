 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realms of Magic update for 22 July 2022

Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9174312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue with the disappearing shield (at long last!)

    • Big shoutout to Jonatan, who sent us the video that allowed us to replicate and fix this issue

  • Fixed issue with the quest "Talk to Bran in Wheatfull" being stuck in journal

  • Fixed issue with Verkka and Weltra NPCs in Stonebridge being killable

Changed files in this update

DevWindows32 Depot 490281
  • Loading history…
DevWindows64 Depot 490282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link