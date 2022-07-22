 Skip to content

Blacktop Hoops update for 22 July 2022

3VS3 CUSTOM MATCHES, ONLINE PARKS MAX ROOM SIZE INCREASED

Share · View all patches · Build 9174308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0.243 - July, 22 2022

Hey Hoopers! We’ve made some exciting new updates to Blacktop Hoops including 3vs3 Custom Matches, Online Parks Room Size Increased, and Multiplayer Bug Fixes.

3vs3 Custom Matches

  • You can now play 3v3 custom matches in Online Parks!

Online Parks Max Room Size Increased to 6

  • Online Parks rooms have been updated with a maximum room size of up to 6 players so you can play with more friends.

Multiplayer Bug Fixes

  • New “Ready” prompt after possession changes, preventing players from shooting when a transition screen occurs before each round.
  • Fix to goaltending to improve accuracy of goaltending violations.
  • Adjustments to blocking mechanic to improve gameplay.
  • Fix for Out of Bounds violation triggering incorrectly.
  • Fix to prevent players from dribbling the ball underground (no longer possible).
  • Fix to prevent defensive players from hanging on the rim and goaltending.
  • New Red and Blue team outfits for players to make it easy to find teammates during 3vs3s.

