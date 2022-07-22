3VS3 CUSTOM MATCHES, ONLINE PARKS MAX ROOM SIZE INCREASED

Build 0.243 - July, 22 2022
Hey Hoopers! We’ve made some exciting new updates to Blacktop Hoops including 3vs3 Custom Matches, Online Parks Room Size Increased, and Multiplayer Bug Fixes.
3vs3 Custom Matches
- You can now play 3v3 custom matches in Online Parks!
Online Parks Max Room Size Increased to 6
- Online Parks rooms have been updated with a maximum room size of up to 6 players so you can play with more friends.
Multiplayer Bug Fixes
- New “Ready” prompt after possession changes, preventing players from shooting when a transition screen occurs before each round.
- Fix to goaltending to improve accuracy of goaltending violations.
- Adjustments to blocking mechanic to improve gameplay.
- Fix for Out of Bounds violation triggering incorrectly.
- Fix to prevent players from dribbling the ball underground (no longer possible).
- Fix to prevent defensive players from hanging on the rim and goaltending.
- New Red and Blue team outfits for players to make it easy to find teammates during 3vs3s.
