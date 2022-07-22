 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kanjozoku Game レーサー update for 22 July 2022

New Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9174044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to every kanjo racer! New update is released!

Change log:

  • Added new car: RX7 RC!
  • Added new wheels!
  • Added PvP 1vs1 races!
  • Added Free camera Cinematic mode!
  • Improved grip phyiscs!
  • Added downforce (Bumbers, Wings are affecting the downforce)
  • Auto Hidding cursor!
  • Online Races Fixes!
  • Stuck on loading screen fix
  • Fixed traffic spawn!
  • Fixed manual rev limiter!
  • Chat words filter!
  • Small fixes!

Hope you're enjoying the game!
Please be patient for new updates!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link