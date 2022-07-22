New Update 1.0.4

Hello to every kanjo racer! New update is released!
Change log:
- Added new car: RX7 RC!
- Added new wheels!
- Added PvP 1vs1 races!
- Added Free camera Cinematic mode!
- Improved grip phyiscs!
- Added downforce (Bumbers, Wings are affecting the downforce)
- Auto Hidding cursor!
- Online Races Fixes!
- Stuck on loading screen fix
- Fixed traffic spawn!
- Fixed manual rev limiter!
- Chat words filter!
- Small fixes!
Hope you're enjoying the game!
Please be patient for new updates!
Changed files in this update