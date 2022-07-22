 Skip to content

Westwood Shadows update for 22 July 2022

Patch Updates #05

Fixed

  • Fixed some subtitles typos
  • Added a "turn page" graphical indication on a document that had important information on the back face, during the prologue.
  • Added a missing image for a Journal Item located at the Police Station

Same as last time: Known issues to fix on upcoming patches

  • Autosave on "safe areas" of the first Boss
  • Some shadows won't hear the bottle or won't go to investigate
  • Some shadows won't attack when they see the player
  • Tweaks on puzzles to make them easier to solve
  • The cinematic video when finishing the Prologue is outdated

Have a great day!
RedSoup

