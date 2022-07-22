Patch Updates #05

Fixed
- Fixed some subtitles typos
- Added a "turn page" graphical indication on a document that had important information on the back face, during the prologue.
- Added a missing image for a Journal Item located at the Police Station
Same as last time: Known issues to fix on upcoming patches
- Autosave on "safe areas" of the first Boss
- Some shadows won't hear the bottle or won't go to investigate
- Some shadows won't attack when they see the player
- Tweaks on puzzles to make them easier to solve
- The cinematic video when finishing the Prologue is outdated
Have a great day!
RedSoup
Changed files in this update