Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 22 July 2022

Version 2.0.7.164 - Component Check

Version 2.0.7.164 - Component Check

Build 9173900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvements

    • The Mission Panel will now show an indicator if a Component is available in a level. This indicator will show an unknown Component icon if the Component has not yet been dropped/seen. The indicator will show the specific component available in the level if it has been dropped/seen but not collected. Thanks @cybernetsurfer7 for the suggestion!

