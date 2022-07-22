 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 22 July 2022

Changes to Bounties and optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 9173735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Team's Thoughts

More and more development on the mobile port: Some optional optimisations and touch screen interactions are the core of today's update.

Update 1.17

Additions

General Loading Procedure

  • The loading screen now shows precisely what it doing instead of what general file was last loaded
  • Now the game also frees resources that are no longer needed during the load process itself, lowering overall memory usage.

Low Memory and Low Shaders accessibility modes

  • Can be entered by adding "lowmem" and "lowsha" to the launch options on steam properties
  • Low Memory mode can reduce the total amount of graphic memory the game uses by 90%, but has significant impacts on game visuals
  • Low Shaders mode disables the heaviest shaders in the game, like clouds and blur
  • When opening the game on an Android device, both Low Memory and Low Shaders are enabled by default

New Ways of moving the camera

  • When not selecting any tile to place, the left mouse button can also be used to drag the camera around
  • If your device supports touch, you can now zoom in and out by pinching

Changes

Bounties

  • You now have to click them to gather their reward in fruit.
  • The main menu button now shows if a bounty can be claimed.
  • Now there is a fruit count in the bounties screen

Fixes

  • Fixed some graphic elements not properly scaling with UI scale

This includes tooltips, default game communication and subtitles

Small Fixes

  • Fixed Bazaar Shortcut on the death screen
  • Fruit gathering animation no longer is accelerated by animation speed
  • UI Sliding animation speed no longer is dependant on FPS
  • Fixed Bazaar and Bounties screens not showing properly in some devices
  • Fixed game launching in the wrong language in some conditions

