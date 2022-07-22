Changes to Bounties and optimizations

Team's Thoughts
More and more development on the mobile port: Some optional optimisations and touch screen interactions are the core of today's update.
Update 1.17
Additions
General Loading Procedure
- The loading screen now shows precisely what it doing instead of what general file was last loaded
- Now the game also frees resources that are no longer needed during the load process itself, lowering overall memory usage.
Low Memory and Low Shaders accessibility modes
- Can be entered by adding "lowmem" and "lowsha" to the launch options on steam properties
- Low Memory mode can reduce the total amount of graphic memory the game uses by 90%, but has significant impacts on game visuals
- Low Shaders mode disables the heaviest shaders in the game, like clouds and blur
- When opening the game on an Android device, both Low Memory and Low Shaders are enabled by default
New Ways of moving the camera
- When not selecting any tile to place, the left mouse button can also be used to drag the camera around
- If your device supports touch, you can now zoom in and out by pinching
Changes
Bounties
- You now have to click them to gather their reward in fruit.
- The main menu button now shows if a bounty can be claimed.
- Now there is a fruit count in the bounties screen
Fixes
- Fixed some graphic elements not properly scaling with UI scale
This includes tooltips, default game communication and subtitles
Small Fixes
- Fixed Bazaar Shortcut on the death screen
- Fruit gathering animation no longer is accelerated by animation speed
- UI Sliding animation speed no longer is dependant on FPS
- Fixed Bazaar and Bounties screens not showing properly in some devices
- Fixed game launching in the wrong language in some conditions
Changed files in this update