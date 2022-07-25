Update 0.15.27

New Content
- New (and improved) lobby music
- SFX for terminals captured by enemies
- Some new HUD elements including improved reload display and improved kill feed for readability
- Delta Strike impact VFX
Balance Changes
- Weapon Power Gear Spec reduced from (1) to (.5)
- Increased player sprint speed from (1.93x) to (2x)
- Dash no longer allows vertical movements (not quite a bug fix more so patching an unintended interaction)
- Sniper Range reduced from (400m) to (300m)
- Minion waves – spawn 33% faster, HP scaling per wave reduced by 25%, Damage scaling per wave reduced 31%
- Lifesteal Augment – Cost increased from (450/550/650/750/850) to (550/650/750/850/950)
- Targeted Lifesteal – Lifesteal reduced from (3/6/9/12/15%) to (4/6/8/10/12%)
- Lightweight Ammo – Ichor cost reduced from (400/700/1000/1300/1600) to (400/500/600/700/800)
QoL & Bug Fixes
- Improved toxin grenade VFX fading
- Jetpack SFX and VFX no longer remain for players who died while using it
- Players can no longer fly vertically with jetpack while recalling
- Orbital strike now cancels reloading
- Loadouts no longer get stuck in a saving loop
- Players can now use chat while dead
- Fixed weapons’ being unequipped on spawn
- Rally VFX will no longer linger on dead players
- Terminal light colors now properly return to neutral when it becomes uncapped
- Main menu FPS limit
