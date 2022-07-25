 Skip to content

Revn update for 25 July 2022

Update 0.15.27

Update 0.15.27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New (and improved) lobby music
  • SFX for terminals captured by enemies
  • Some new HUD elements including improved reload display and improved kill feed for readability
  • Delta Strike impact VFX

Balance Changes

  • Weapon Power Gear Spec reduced from (1) to (.5)
  • Increased player sprint speed from (1.93x) to (2x)
  • Dash no longer allows vertical movements (not quite a bug fix more so patching an unintended interaction)
  • Sniper Range reduced from (400m) to (300m)
  • Minion waves – spawn 33% faster, HP scaling per wave reduced by 25%, Damage scaling per wave reduced 31%
  • Lifesteal Augment – Cost increased from (450/550/650/750/850) to (550/650/750/850/950)
  • Targeted Lifesteal – Lifesteal reduced from (3/6/9/12/15%) to (4/6/8/10/12%)
  • Lightweight Ammo – Ichor cost reduced from (400/700/1000/1300/1600) to (400/500/600/700/800)

QoL & Bug Fixes

  • Improved toxin grenade VFX fading
  • Jetpack SFX and VFX no longer remain for players who died while using it
  • Players can no longer fly vertically with jetpack while recalling
  • Orbital strike now cancels reloading
  • Loadouts no longer get stuck in a saving loop
  • Players can now use chat while dead
  • Fixed weapons’ being unequipped on spawn
  • Rally VFX will no longer linger on dead players
  • Terminal light colors now properly return to neutral when it becomes uncapped
  • Main menu FPS limit

