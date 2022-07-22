 Skip to content

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 22 July 2022

Mannequin/Menu Overhaul fixes and changes | v0.4.1.1

Mannequin/Menu Overhaul fixes and changes | v0.4.1.1
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Malcom,

Below you will find some bug fixes we have made to make the experience with the new update work correctly.

Changes

  • The mannequin will now advance towards you when a hallucination happens

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the mannequin wouldn't kill you on Nightmare
  • Potential fix for a bug that would clip the player out of the factory on Nightmare
  • Potential fix for screen elements being cut off if using an ultra wide monitor
  • Fixed a bug where the action figure would spawn outside of the map
  • We understand there is a bug where the lighting still strobes after a hallucination has ended, it is not completely fixed but should happen less often

Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC

