Mannequin/Menu Overhaul fixes and changes | v0.4.1.1

Dear Malcom,
Below you will find some bug fixes we have made to make the experience with the new update work correctly.
Changes
- The mannequin will now advance towards you when a hallucination happens
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the mannequin wouldn't kill you on Nightmare
- Potential fix for a bug that would clip the player out of the factory on Nightmare
- Potential fix for screen elements being cut off if using an ultra wide monitor
- Fixed a bug where the action figure would spawn outside of the map
- We understand there is a bug where the lighting still strobes after a hallucination has ended, it is not completely fixed but should happen less often
Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC
Changed files in this update