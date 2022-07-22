[22.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

CHANGELOG
- Combat Slowmo option iterated. When it is option is enabled, the player attacks will cause a very small hitstop. When the player dodges an incoming attack a small slowmo will play. When the player breaks the enemy poise there will be first a hitstop and then a slowmo. With the option disabled there's no slowmo and the poise break hitstop is now heavily reduced
- Windowed Mode and Resolution Options are now available
- Overviews have been iterated, now all the icons will be visible as intended
- Traits and Stats descriptions now correctly show icons and text
- Constitution happened to buff just Max Health, works properly now as per description, also buffing poison/stun resistance
- Companions bhvs have been improved: their block/dodge chances have been iterated, so as their poise values
- Lootable items have been added to FAs, implementation still in progress
- Starting year of your adventure has been iterated to be more lore consistent: now is 315 TE
- Copper Rings, Leather Belts and other common items values have been fixed
- Fixed a bug that caused sounds to play differently than expected in some situations
- Lokasi Root is no more sold by enchanters, as intended
- Eastern Lighting Rod pivot rotation has been fixed (no more evident compenetration)
- Windwolf mount has been scaled up, now has the right size
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to become inoperable in certain locations
- Fixed some texts
- Coldwood General Vendor has now the proper stock, not only food
- Following abilities will now force an unaware target enemy to aggro the caster even if it does not deal a direct damage: Curse, Ring of Pain, Battle Shout, Cloudkill, Disruption Field, Boahi's Hand, Consecration
- Both Xbox and PS controllers'icons have been polished, and now control settings show the right related images and info when plugged-in
- Fixed a bug that prevented hostile NPCs from appearing under certain circumstances
- Several performance improvements and bug fixes
