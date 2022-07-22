 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 22 July 2022

[22.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

  • Combat Slowmo option iterated. When it is option is enabled, the player attacks will cause a very small hitstop. When the player dodges an incoming attack a small slowmo will play. When the player breaks the enemy poise there will be first a hitstop and then a slowmo. With the option disabled there's no slowmo and the poise break hitstop is now heavily reduced
  • Windowed Mode and Resolution Options are now available
  • Overviews have been iterated, now all the icons will be visible as intended
  • Traits and Stats descriptions now correctly show icons and text
  • Constitution happened to buff just Max Health, works properly now as per description, also buffing poison/stun resistance
  • Companions bhvs have been improved: their block/dodge chances have been iterated, so as their poise values
  • Lootable items have been added to FAs, implementation still in progress
  • Starting year of your adventure has been iterated to be more lore consistent: now is 315 TE
  • Copper Rings, Leather Belts and other common items values have been fixed
  • Fixed a bug that caused sounds to play differently than expected in some situations
  • Lokasi Root is no more sold by enchanters, as intended
  • Eastern Lighting Rod pivot rotation has been fixed (no more evident compenetration)
  • Windwolf mount has been scaled up, now has the right size
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to become inoperable in certain locations
  • Fixed some texts
  • Coldwood General Vendor has now the proper stock, not only food
  • Following abilities will now force an unaware target enemy to aggro the caster even if it does not deal a direct damage: Curse, Ring of Pain, Battle Shout, Cloudkill, Disruption Field, Boahi's Hand, Consecration
  • Both Xbox and PS controllers'icons have been polished, and now control settings show the right related images and info when plugged-in
  • Fixed a bug that prevented hostile NPCs from appearing under certain circumstances
  • Several performance improvements and bug fixes
