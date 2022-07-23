 Skip to content

The Troop update for 23 July 2022

23rd July update

Share · View all patches · Build 9173534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New scenario: "Rigid doctrine"
  • New scenario: "Blunt intervention"
  • AI special ammo usage
  • HE shell override ability
  • Advanced bocage LOS system prototype (preview)
  • Night fighting prototype (preview)
  • Unit info tool
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

