- New scenario: "Rigid doctrine"
- New scenario: "Blunt intervention"
- AI special ammo usage
- HE shell override ability
- Advanced bocage LOS system prototype (preview)
- Night fighting prototype (preview)
- Unit info tool
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 23 July 2022
23rd July update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
