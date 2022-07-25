 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 25 July 2022

Update 1.9 - Hotfix #1 (1.9.0.1)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue that allowed a player to queue into Quickplay even though the ping in the selected region exceeded the ping limit threshold.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the region ping to not be displayed when the connection to a pingable host is blocked.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Buy button to be activate when trying to hire a Legendary Hunter within Legendary Recruits or in the Black Market while there are no more available Hunter slots.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tooltips to be displayed on Traitor’s Moon event weapons.

