Update 1.9 - Hotfix #1 (1.9.0.1)

- Fixed an issue that allowed a player to queue into Quickplay even though the ping in the selected region exceeded the ping limit threshold.
- Fixed an issue that caused the region ping to not be displayed when the connection to a pingable host is blocked.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Buy button to be activate when trying to hire a Legendary Hunter within Legendary Recruits or in the Black Market while there are no more available Hunter slots.
- Fixed an issue that caused the wrong tooltips to be displayed on Traitor’s Moon event weapons.
~The Hunt Team
Changed files in this update