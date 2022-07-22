 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 22 July 2022

Run Types Hotfix

Changes:

  • Updated translations
  • Increased the max time for each charge
  • Trash Blaster: removed low health, added no relics, added extra items from chests

Bug Fixes:

  • Significant change to the save system. This will make you lose existing saves, but should hopefully be more reliable and end the "loading old games" issue.
  • Removed the Philosopher's Stone from CR-8's item pool
  • Mini-games can no longer spawn invalid items (in Pauper mode for example)
  • Events no longer spawn invalid items (rat trader for example)
  • Fixed a glitch with Purse's tutorial
  • The pickaxe will no longer spawn random items in a Pauper run
  • The resolution will no longer be reset each time the options menu is opened
  • Fixed the cleansing flame modifier description
  • Fixed the placement of enemies that are spawned from random events
  • Fixed the description of Hard Mode - which improperly displayed "Hard Mode 4"
  • Fixed a glitch where the "Run Modifier" could be applied multiple times to an item
  • Fixed a glitch where you could destroy necessary items (like the ballista in Trash Blaster run type) during reorganize events
  • Fixed several game-crashing bugs related to selling in Penny-Pincher stores
  • Fixed an issue where with Hard Mode instantly killing the player

