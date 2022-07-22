This update introduces multiple new quality of life features, more fun, improved playability, more sneezes and a shop! Bless You! Team Sneezeman. More updates coming soon...
Sneezeman: Return To Planet Sneeze update for 22 July 2022
Quality of Life, More Fun, Improved Playability and a Shop!
