Sneezeman: Return To Planet Sneeze update for 22 July 2022

Quality of Life, More Fun, Improved Playability and a Shop!

This update introduces multiple new quality of life features, more fun, improved playability, more sneezes and a shop! Bless You! Team Sneezeman. More updates coming soon...

