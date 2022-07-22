 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Leviathan's Sword update for 22 July 2022

V0.88

Share · View all patches · Build 9172926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are back from a short break and ready for action!
Some new features you you to play with this time.

Changes

  • Items in the shop & voodoo room can now be on sale, for 50% off!
  • The gauntlet bullet hell room can now give you a black market as a reward!
  • Added the black market, which gives you a bunch of buyable items from random pools
  • Fixed a bullet combo issue with pierce & explosion
  • Fixed some obscure issues with the room clear count & wave cleared not resetting properly
  • Added a "press [use] to continue" text to the story & gauntlet information papers

Changed files in this update

Leviathan's Treasure Content Depot 858071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link