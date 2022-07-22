We are back from a short break and ready for action!
Some new features you you to play with this time.
Changes
- Items in the shop & voodoo room can now be on sale, for 50% off!
- The gauntlet bullet hell room can now give you a black market as a reward!
- Added the black market, which gives you a bunch of buyable items from random pools
- Fixed a bullet combo issue with pierce & explosion
- Fixed some obscure issues with the room clear count & wave cleared not resetting properly
- Added a "press [use] to continue" text to the story & gauntlet information papers
Changed files in this update