Windsor - Strategy update for 22 July 2022

Version 3575 - No longer show keeps outside of your vision (and....)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3575

  • Fix bug that allowed for keeps outside of your vision to be seen
  • Players in the tutorial were turning off peon production by accident. That's an advanced tool so it's been disabled for new players.

