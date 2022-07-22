Version 3575 - No longer show keeps outside of your vision (and....)

Version 3575
- Fix bug that allowed for keeps outside of your vision to be seen
- Players in the tutorial were turning off peon production by accident. That's an advanced tool so it's been disabled for new players.
