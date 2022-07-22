 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 22 July 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.120 version

  • Fixed player friends keeping on lobby after disconnecting on MultiPlayer
  • Create a refresh friends system for multiplayer
  • Added room system to the multiplayer system
  • Fixed visual effect when receiving a shoot
  • Fixed AI not being affected by oil puddle sometimes
  • Fixed engine selection menu on garage menu
  • Allow starting line to receive shadows
  • Shake the camera when after a firm landing
  • Fixed wrong animation effect triggering when caught by a tornado
  • Fixed wrong landing animation effect triggering during collisions
  • Fixed collision system disabled sometimes
  • Adjust color palette on Polaris planet
  • Fixed ramp into the track 1 and 8 of Hecaton
  • Added bright around a landmine
  • Fixed green goose issue into track 13 on Atlantis
  • Fixed Russian translations

