Update Notes for v1.0.120 version

- Fixed player friends keeping on lobby after disconnecting on MultiPlayer
- Create a refresh friends system for multiplayer
- Added room system to the multiplayer system
- Fixed visual effect when receiving a shoot
- Fixed AI not being affected by oil puddle sometimes
- Fixed engine selection menu on garage menu
- Allow starting line to receive shadows
- Shake the camera when after a firm landing
- Fixed wrong animation effect triggering when caught by a tornado
- Fixed wrong landing animation effect triggering during collisions
- Fixed collision system disabled sometimes
- Adjust color palette on Polaris planet
- Fixed ramp into the track 1 and 8 of Hecaton
- Added bright around a landmine
- Fixed green goose issue into track 13 on Atlantis
- Fixed Russian translations
OverShoot Battle Race update for 22 July 2022
