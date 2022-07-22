 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Codename Prodigy update for 22 July 2022

Open Beta Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9172605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Selection

Fixed character selection glitch in VS mode and Character Select Mode

Controls

  • Fixed Tilt Stick Buffer
  • Fixed Controls Remapping

Tutorial

  • Fixed Phoebe Tutorial Demon Range Depletion Glitch
  • Fixed Tutorial Dialogue Controls

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link