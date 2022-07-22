Open Beta Patch 1

Character Selection
Fixed character selection glitch in VS mode and Character Select Mode
Controls
- Fixed Tilt Stick Buffer
- Fixed Controls Remapping
Tutorial
- Fixed Phoebe Tutorial Demon Range Depletion Glitch
- Fixed Tutorial Dialogue Controls
