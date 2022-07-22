Patch 1.0.4 is up now

Adjustments
- Reworked the exorcism help colors to be clearer
- Added a little animation when the helper talisman can't find anything of value
- Changed the prioritization of targets of the helper talisman to make him more useful
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would force "one soul in two ghosts" to have the same ghost type when in custom difficulty
- Fixed a bug that caused the microphone to stop working seemingly randomly
- Fixed a bug where resetting objects position would also try to reset broken door parts
- Fixed a bug with push-to-talk where, when a player would stop pressing the button, the game would not reset their voice level
- Fixed a bug where changes to voice settings would not apply when set from the main menu
- Fixed a bug that caused players to freeze in midair if they jumped they opened the pause menu
- Fixed an armchair that was being culled too early in Rock's End Farmhouse
- Fixed a spot under the stairs on Rock's End Farmhouse ghosts could try to path to
