Remnant Records update for 22 July 2022

Patch 1.0.4 is up now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Reworked the exorcism help colors to be clearer
  • Added a little animation when the helper talisman can't find anything of value
  • Changed the prioritization of targets of the helper talisman to make him more useful

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would force "one soul in two ghosts" to have the same ghost type when in custom difficulty
  • Fixed a bug that caused the microphone to stop working seemingly randomly
  • Fixed a bug where resetting objects position would also try to reset broken door parts
  • Fixed a bug with push-to-talk where, when a player would stop pressing the button, the game would not reset their voice level
  • Fixed a bug where changes to voice settings would not apply when set from the main menu
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to freeze in midair if they jumped they opened the pause menu
  • Fixed an armchair that was being culled too early in Rock's End Farmhouse
  • Fixed a spot under the stairs on Rock's End Farmhouse ghosts could try to path to

