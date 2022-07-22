 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 22 July 2022

0.9.0.2 - Beta Branch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Lot more additions to the new office building system done now. Main branch version of this system is now very close.

Changes

  • Workers should avoid walking trough furniture now
  • Added new pieces of furniture to build
  • You can now rotate the camera with Q and E buttons
  • You now rotate furniture with R and Tab keys
  • Fancy building animations and sounds
  • Decoration, chemistry and energy scores from rooms now affect workers
  • You now can assign workers to offices. This feature is not completely finished and will be getting better UI later. Now you can do it from "Work" tab on worker info window

Fixes

  • Clicking workers works correctly again

