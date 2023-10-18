Kona II: Brume is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Everyone,

The long-awaited sequel, Kona II: Brume, has finally arrived, ready to transport you into a world of suspense and survival. Detective Carl Faubert eagerly awaits your guidance as he confronts new challenges, unravels eerie mysteries, and ventures through the unforgiving winter landscape. Set against the backdrop of Northern Québec in 1970, where an enigmatic Brume mist veils a remote mining village in uncertainty, disconnecting the village and its inhabitants from reality and disrupting the balance of nature.

Embark on a Chilling Expedition

As Detective Carl Faubert, you're not alone in your quest to decipher the enigma that is Kona II: Brume. Your journey takes you through the snowy expanses of Northern Canada, where you'll discover that other souls, both victims and survivors of a devastating avalanche, share your icy solitude. Together, you'll unearth the hidden and haunting truths concealed within the Brume.

Unravel the Mystery

Every step you take brings you closer to the heart of the Brume mystery. Follow your carefully collected clues and findings, consult Carl Faubert's Journal, and put your detective skills to the test. Can you piece together the secrets hidden within the chilling fog?

Survival is Imperative

The Brume shows no mercy—a relentless blizzard, menacing wildlife, and haunting nightmares are your constant companions. Prepare to fight for survival against all odds.

Dive into the heart of the Canadian wilderness, where survival is your sole companion. Embark on this gripping adventure that promises secrets, suspense, and an unyielding fight for existence

We've eagerly awaited this moment and are thrilled to embark on this journey with you. Brace yourself for an expedition fraught with intrigue and danger as you explore the snow-covered wilderness in Kona II: Brume.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229020/Kona_II_Brume/

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support, and together, let's uncover the enigmas concealed within the icy heart of Canada! ❄️

Warm Regards,

Parabole

