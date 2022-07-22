10.1.9 Patch Released

This update consists of the following bug fixes:
- Starting a game where the home team uses the DH, but the as-played lineups do not use the DH, prevented the user from creating a DH lineup. This bug has been fixed. In addition, the DH rule is now decided entirely by the DH rule for the home team's league. If you want to change the DH status for a game you have to do it by changing the DH rule for the home team's league.
- The fielder was not flashing on contact when using the Board Game Companion. This bug has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where some game sounds were not playing (e.g., HBP) when using the Board Game Companion.
- The end of inning play by play message that contains the number of runs, hits, and errors in the inning always reported zero hits when using the Board Game Companion. This bug has been fixed.
- The ability to export games (typically used for league play, but also a good way to backup a specific played game) was broken. This bug has been fixed.
- A few typos and spelling errors were corrected.
NOTE: The version number will remain at 10.1.9 after this update is installed.
Changed files in this update