 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 22 July 2022

10.1.9 Patch Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9172138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update consists of the following bug fixes:

  • Starting a game where the home team uses the DH, but the as-played lineups do not use the DH, prevented the user from creating a DH lineup. This bug has been fixed. In addition, the DH rule is now decided entirely by the DH rule for the home team's league. If you want to change the DH status for a game you have to do it by changing the DH rule for the home team's league.
  • The fielder was not flashing on contact when using the Board Game Companion. This bug has been fixed.
  • Fixed a bug where some game sounds were not playing (e.g., HBP) when using the Board Game Companion.
  • The end of inning play by play message that contains the number of runs, hits, and errors in the inning always reported zero hits when using the Board Game Companion. This bug has been fixed.
  • The ability to export games (typically used for league play, but also a good way to backup a specific played game) was broken. This bug has been fixed.
  • A few typos and spelling errors were corrected.

NOTE: The version number will remain at 10.1.9 after this update is installed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link