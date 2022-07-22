- Changed some of the dialogue so it reads better.
- Fixed multiple grammatical errors throughout the game.
- Fixed multiple spelling mistakes throughout the game.
- Fixed a name display error.
Second Thoughts update for 22 July 2022
Version 1.0.2 Update
