 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Second Thoughts update for 22 July 2022

Version 1.0.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9172023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed some of the dialogue so it reads better.
  • Fixed multiple grammatical errors throughout the game.
  • Fixed multiple spelling mistakes throughout the game.
  • Fixed a name display error.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998171
  • Loading history…
Depot 1998172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link