 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 22 July 2022

Patch 0.23.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9171977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Instead of a fixed 40% of all stats, villagers fulfill their needs at 10% and run to bed when their HP falls below 40%.
  • Added congratulatory message to the Emperor when a player clicks the congratulations button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link