Patch v1.1.3 Hotfix Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: v1.1.3 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
- Fixed issue that could block pause menu interaction after tutorial
- Fixed infinite saveing bug
- Fixed infinite loading bug
- Backpack grid refresh properly after sorting
- Visual changes in notepad regarding challenges description
- Campfire will no longer burn indefinitely
- Bamboo water filter now can be properly filled with water
- Climbing place near airport can be reached by player
- Blacksmith challenge pass condition tweaked
- Language change during tutorial no longer block walkie-talkie interaction
- Mud mixer can be filled with water from bowls/bidons
- Backpack with all weapon slots occupied don't spit out weapons after reloading game
- Torch put in backpack no longer produce burning sound
- Reloading game during dream sequence do not block hip holsters or slow down player movement
- Building campfire into existing stone ring no longer place it in air
- Loading save in which Mud Forge was in progress of melting iron or baking mold will no longer clone the processing item
- Larva can be seen from greater distance
Changed files in this update