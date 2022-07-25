 Skip to content

Green Hell VR update for 25 July 2022

Patch v1.1.3 Hotfix Notes

Patch v1.1.3 Hotfix Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: v1.1.3 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

  • Fixed issue that could block pause menu interaction after tutorial
  • Fixed infinite saveing bug
  • Fixed infinite loading bug
  • Backpack grid refresh properly after sorting
  • Visual changes in notepad regarding challenges description
  • Campfire will no longer burn indefinitely
  • Bamboo water filter now can be properly filled with water
  • Climbing place near airport can be reached by player
  • Blacksmith challenge pass condition tweaked
  • Language change during tutorial no longer block walkie-talkie interaction
  • Mud mixer can be filled with water from bowls/bidons
  • Backpack with all weapon slots occupied don't spit out weapons after reloading game
  • Torch put in backpack no longer produce burning sound
  • Reloading game during dream sequence do not block hip holsters or slow down player movement
  • Building campfire into existing stone ring no longer place it in air
  • Loading save in which Mud Forge was in progress of melting iron or baking mold will no longer clone the processing item
  • Larva can be seen from greater distance

