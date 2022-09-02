 Skip to content

Race Track Builder update for 2 September 2022

v1.6.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9171858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Straight Walls with 3 consecutive nodes placed in exactly the same spot would cause an error.
  • Fixed: RTB would crash if Upgrading of Settings failed due to corrupt settings.

