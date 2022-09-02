- Fixed: Straight Walls with 3 consecutive nodes placed in exactly the same spot would cause an error.
- Fixed: RTB would crash if Upgrading of Settings failed due to corrupt settings.
Race Track Builder update for 2 September 2022
v1.6.9.5
