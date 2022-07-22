Old Game Engine has been updated to a newer one, gamepad support added, runs on win 10 too
Robin of Loxley the Legend of Sherwood update for 22 July 2022
Updated Game Engine to a newer one
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Robin of Loxley the Legend of Sherwood Content Depot 692091
Changed files in this update