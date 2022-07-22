 Skip to content

Robin of Loxley the Legend of Sherwood update for 22 July 2022

Updated Game Engine to a newer one

Build 9171837

Old Game Engine has been updated to a newer one, gamepad support added, runs on win 10 too

