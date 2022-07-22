 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Illuminaria Playtest update for 22 July 2022

Update Notes for July 22

Share · View all patches · Build 9171480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved English & Spanish texts
  • Added translations: German, French, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian
  • Changed texts in the story
  • Changed voice-over in intro and ending
  • Updated credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 1805021
  • Loading history…
Depot 1805022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link