- Improved English & Spanish texts
- Added translations: German, French, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian
- Changed texts in the story
- Changed voice-over in intro and ending
- Updated credits
Illuminaria Playtest update for 22 July 2022
Update Notes for July 22
