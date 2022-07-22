Patch Updates #04

Fixed
- Fixed a bug in the Prologue where if you saved the game after you placed only one of the two clock hands the loaded game would not allow to solve the puzzle.
- Graphics improvement.
- Textures corrections and upscales.
Same as last time: Known issues to fix on the next patch
- Autosave on "safe areas" of the first Boss
- Some shadows won't hear the bottle or won't go to investigate
- Some shadows won't attack when they see the player
- Tweaks on puzzles to make them easier to solve
- The cinematic video when finishing the Prologue is outdated
Have a great day!
RedSoup
