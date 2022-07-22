• 增加不语、承道记忆信息提示
• 优化-背包逻辑增加品质2级筛选、部分物品的功能类型筛选
• [fix] 修复凝气丹闪退bug
• [fix] 修复自动移动逻辑错误
• [fix] 修复宠物派遣某些情况下领取错误
• [fix] 修复林若雪某些情况下查看错误
• 取消技艺笔录和蚌壳的动画
• 优化加工和鉴定逻辑
• [fix] 书商补充林若雪江湖功法-蝉蛊残页【蜕蝉】、沈邑尘江湖功法-陈氏无踪剑残页【无踪刺剑·虐】【剑影随行·意】
• [fix] 剧情文本错别字
7月22日更新
