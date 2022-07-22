Patch Notes 1.0.4.20

Changes
- Changed the respawn time of the massive boss to 4 hours.
- Reverted mount collision changes so that you may ride your mount into a house again for the time being.
Fixes
- Fixed being unable to heal or purify yourself while criminal actions are disabled.
- Fixed being unable to cast etherworld portal on yourself while criminal actions are on.
- Fixed not being able to cast spells on your own criminal pets without criminal actions enabled.
- Fixed issue with an audio cue not playing in the new dungeon.
- Fixed minor door issue in the new dungeon.
- Fixed issues related to the exits of the new dungeon.
- Fixed miscellaneous minor issues in the new dungeon.
- Fixed Tindremic guards appearing in Morin Khur.
- Fixed floating NPCs in Kranesh.
- Fixed kills using magic not granting experience or loot.
- Fixed music looping on top of other music inside dungeons.
- Fixed AI and pets missing their attacks while attacking a moving target.
- Fixed feinting being slower than intended.
- Fixed issue with ai being killed by magic causing them to fall to the ground and go invisible instead of dying.
- Fixed bug where you sometimes got stuck in mouse mode after interacting with UI.
