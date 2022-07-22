 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mortal Online 2 update for 22 July 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.4.20

Share · View all patches · Build 9170767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Changed the respawn time of the massive boss to 4 hours.
  • Reverted mount collision changes so that you may ride your mount into a house again for the time being.

Fixes

  • Fixed being unable to heal or purify yourself while criminal actions are disabled.
  • Fixed being unable to cast etherworld portal on yourself while criminal actions are on.
  • Fixed not being able to cast spells on your own criminal pets without criminal actions enabled.
  • Fixed issue with an audio cue not playing in the new dungeon.
  • Fixed minor door issue in the new dungeon.
  • Fixed issues related to the exits of the new dungeon.
  • Fixed miscellaneous minor issues in the new dungeon.
  • Fixed Tindremic guards appearing in Morin Khur.
  • Fixed floating NPCs in Kranesh.
  • Fixed kills using magic not granting experience or loot.
  • Fixed music looping on top of other music inside dungeons.
  • Fixed AI and pets missing their attacks while attacking a moving target.
  • Fixed feinting being slower than intended.
  • Fixed issue with ai being killed by magic causing them to fall to the ground and go invisible instead of dying.
  • Fixed bug where you sometimes got stuck in mouse mode after interacting with UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1170951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link