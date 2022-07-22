 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 22 July 2022

Balance Game

Share · View all patches · Build 9170688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Difficulty

  • Normal: Monster: Health +25%, Speed +1, Damage +5
  • Hard: Monster: Health +50%, Speed +1.25, Damage +10, Regen - 25%
  • Very Hard: Health +75%, Speed +1.5, Damage +10, Regen - 50%
  • Insance: Health +100%, Speed +2, Damage +10, Regen - 75%

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link