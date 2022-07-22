Version 4.3.13, Mongrels & Monstrosities

Dev Notes
- The second phase of Act V playtesting has completed successfully. We are getting close to where we want to be - if this continues, you can expect an estimated release date for v500 in the near future.
- Congratulations to HereToHelp, our newest writer! HereToHelp will be assisting us by filling out some long-overlooked game options, before joining the Act V war effort.
- And Korwu has joined us as a scene artist! Korwu will be picking up some of our fate scenes, so that Lubbio can concentrate more fully on upcoming work.
- MVP of this build is Jezebeth! After being narrowly beaten out last month, she has delivered another huge tranche of recordings. I hope you enjoy them.
Features
- Fate: A followup to Sabetha & Inej’s wolfman fate (collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Fate: A followup to Naho’s infernal fate (collab with DoItToJulia and Null).
- Dynamic: A followup to Malagar’s experiment on Naho, revealing a second remarkable curiosity (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Mina’s appearance at the bathhouse (collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: An option to kill Mina during forcible capture (two variants, collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: An option to kill Naho on repeat return to the lowlands (collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: An option to kill the patrolling guard while stowing away on the ship (collab with HereToHelp and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: An option to recruit the wolfmen after having killed Naho.
- Art: The huntress strikes (Undoodle).
- Art: Additional images for Chanwe’s anal scenes (three images, Lubbio).
- Art: Darja’s vaginal scenes, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Darja’s vaginal scenes, nude variant (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s kobold fate (Korwu).
- Animation: Animated idles for Mina, dress variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Mina, torn dress variant (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Nonplussed and exhausted idles for Mina (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for the guards (three variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for the drakesgard (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for the drakesgard captain (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for the drakesgard commander (Amon Ra).
- Voice: The beginning of Chanwe’s protean rapture (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Chanwe’s first theology lesson (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Chanwe’s second theology lesson (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Darja’s drinks with Cooch, foreplay (two variants, Nyah).
- Voice: Heloise’s repeatable consort anal scene (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Heloise’s repeatable consort oral scene (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Heloise’s wolfmen fate (Lord Gush).
- Voice: Valzira’s attempt to look after her daughter (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s birth scene (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s visit from Cooch (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s visit from Issa (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Valzira’s part in the Infernal conquest of the swamplands (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the conquest of Coldreach (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the conquest of the farmlands (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the conquest of the Frigid Order (Jezebeth).
- Voice: Zizeryx’s part in the conquest of the swamp (Jezebeth).
- UI: Separated choice menus have been replaced by ones with scrollbars (Tosk).
Tweaks
- We have migrated to RenPy version 8. This removes 32-bit support, but I don't think anyone still uses 32-bit. Do they?
- If you are playing a translated version, the game’s UI will use a font that supports special characters.
- Tooltips for content flags have been updated to be more accurately descriptive.
- Mina will not talk about craving a proper bath if she’s already had one.
- Steam only: Our promotional images have been updated to use modern character art.
- Steam only: ‘Dracogenesis’ has been added as an achievement.
- Game credits have been updated.
Fixes
- The Drakesgard commander no longer malingers after his cue to exit the stage.
- Heloïse is more consistently umlauted.
- Naho’s animated scenes will only display as animated if you’ve asked them to.
