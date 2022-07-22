 Skip to content

Light update for 22 July 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.97 upgrade note

22 July 2022

  1. Fix bugs.
  2. Adjust the expression of some puzzles.
  3. Remake the material of monsters and cat.

Daylight Studio Team

