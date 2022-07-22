- Added 2 heroes
- Added Mythic difficulty dungeon (simulated battles will be added to the library at the same time)
- Added hero equipment: Skill Stone
- Add 5 new adventure travel goals
- New hard mode territorial battles (start after all the city first occupation rewards on this server have been issued)
- Added the function of inviting foreign aid for cross-server territorial warfare
- Added props sharing function
- Added treasure mirror function
- Added friendship point store exchange items: "International Friends" avatar frame
- New event exchange item: 4-star skill stone
- Added 2 daily accumulative rewards
- Improve the ranking reward of the tournament
- Improve Arena Reward Season Rewards
- Reduce the points consumed by raids in territorial wars, and limit the participation rewards brought by raids to 1 per day
- Cancel the last kill in the territorial battle to get extra points
- Stop placing the current version of the experience scroll, and change to the new experience scroll (the old version of the experience scroll can continue to be used normally after the update)
- Update daily special rewards
- Remove the [Equipment Casting] package and put the [Skill Stone] package on the shelf
- Fixed occasional points display abnormality in territorial battles
- Fixed the abnormality that the territorial war could not enter the building smoothly
- Repair some abnormal skills
- Repair @All members exception
- Repair the occasional abnormal status of the world BOSS scene
- General rank, join the team scoring system
Trip In Another World update for 22 July 2022
V7.0 New Version Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
