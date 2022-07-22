 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trip In Another World update for 22 July 2022

V7.0 New Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9170135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added 2 heroes
  2. Added Mythic difficulty dungeon (simulated battles will be added to the library at the same time)
  3. Added hero equipment: Skill Stone
  4. Add 5 new adventure travel goals
  5. New hard mode territorial battles (start after all the city first occupation rewards on this server have been issued)
  6. Added the function of inviting foreign aid for cross-server territorial warfare
  7. Added props sharing function
  8. Added treasure mirror function
  9. Added friendship point store exchange items: "International Friends" avatar frame
  10. New event exchange item: 4-star skill stone
  11. Added 2 daily accumulative rewards
  12. Improve the ranking reward of the tournament
  13. Improve Arena Reward Season Rewards
  14. Reduce the points consumed by raids in territorial wars, and limit the participation rewards brought by raids to 1 per day
  15. Cancel the last kill in the territorial battle to get extra points
  16. Stop placing the current version of the experience scroll, and change to the new experience scroll (the old version of the experience scroll can continue to be used normally after the update)
  17. Update daily special rewards
  18. Remove the [Equipment Casting] package and put the [Skill Stone] package on the shelf
  19. Fixed occasional points display abnormality in territorial battles
  20. Fixed the abnormality that the territorial war could not enter the building smoothly
  21. Repair some abnormal skills
  22. Repair @All members exception
  23. Repair the occasional abnormal status of the world BOSS scene
  24. General rank, join the team scoring system

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link