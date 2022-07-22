Change: Increase the time on-map messages remain visible.
Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Intelligence Gathering' mission.
Tank Battle: East Front update for 22 July 2022
Tank Battle: East Front - update version 3.1.4
