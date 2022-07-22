 Skip to content

Tank Battle: East Front update for 22 July 2022

Tank Battle: East Front - update version 3.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9170114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: Increase the time on-map messages remain visible.
Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Intelligence Gathering' mission.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: East Front Windows Depot 613121
