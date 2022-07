Share · View all patches · Build 9169180 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 05:19:14 UTC by Wendy

patch 1.8 notes:

-added a hand locomotion direction setting.

NOTE: the settings will not save, which means you have to set the preferred setting every reset.

-fixed issue of which mimu and terra would clip in terrys.

thanks for playing.

~Derrick Does VR