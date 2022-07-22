Patch Release 0.8.0 - Official BETA!

**Welcome to version 0.8.0 Official BETA!
What's new?**
Title change to Airship: Kingdoms Adrift
BETA Content
- Finish the Pirnmill trial quest to unlock Silberblum's supply store
- 29 Settlements with unique quests, enemies, and economy.
- 100+ more NPCs
- A lot more items and trade items with their sprites
- All ships up to Light Frigate are now available for purchase, go find them
- Enemies ships up to the size of battlecruisers
- Continue your journey on the brand new main story quests
- 100+ new high-level random encounters
- Special quests for high-power items blueprint
- Lots of pirates and outlaws to hunt
- Lots of innocents to plunder
- Lots of law enforcers to come after you if you feel like it
- More officers are out there to recruit
- Added mana and gunpowder based short ranged weapons
- Added Rotary Cannon
- Rodrigo now has his questline, now, where is he supposed to be?
- Add Nathaniel's recruitment quest
- Minerva can now perform a miracle
- Lots of Voice Over
New Features
- A game start with cutscene to help set the expectation
- New character creation sequence
- Floating islands and harvestable wrecks
- Keymapping option screen
- Build your own warehouses wherever you go
- Expand your hangar to keep more ships around
- Losing a ship really means losing a ship and everything in it
- If you don't have a ship left, you will receive your starting ship
- The world now has boundaries
- Quests now offer actual money rewards
- Time acceleration in battle by holding tab button
- Pause anywhere by pressing the spacebar
- Go and visit community merchants on settlements to get supplies
- A text will show up to tell you how to move around and fire if you seem to be staying still
Travel Encounters Revamp
- Flying, fighting, and running away experience is now a lot more exciting
- You can now see loot lists from encounters before engaging
- You can now observe the aggro range and speed of enemies
- Enemies pursue you for a certain distance before giving up
- Travel menu now displays a lot more info and interaction options
Improvements
- Grammatical improvement, thanks to @coyote#0325
- Major improvements in readability
- Add descriptions for settlements and districts
- Shipyards are only available at some settlements now
- How to play is now less intrusive and more categorized
- General lighting improvements
- Particles and effects revamping
- More robust weapon locking
- 9 Unique port graphics are being recycled on all settlements, more will come
- More robust inventory management
- Camera shake upon taking damage
- You can now see 3D graphics when you change your ship's color
- Rebalance the supply consumption (UX needs improvement)
- Firing arcs are now cool and great
- You can now revert and save edited ships mid progress
- Settlement menus are much cooler now
- Add hotkeys to menus and ESC to close most menus
- Game should be saved in a consistent and understandable manner now
- The shipyard has a lot of improvements, we're too overwhelmed so please find out by yourself
- We fixed too many bugs than we should have...
Changed files in this update