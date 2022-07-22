 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 22 July 2022

Patch Release 0.8.0 - Official BETA!

Share · View all patches · Build 9169010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Welcome to version 0.8.0 Official BETA!

What's new?**
Title change to Airship: Kingdoms Adrift

BETA Content

  • Finish the Pirnmill trial quest to unlock Silberblum's supply store
  • 29 Settlements with unique quests, enemies, and economy.
  • 100+ more NPCs
  • A lot more items and trade items with their sprites
  • All ships up to Light Frigate are now available for purchase, go find them
  • Enemies ships up to the size of battlecruisers
  • Continue your journey on the brand new main story quests
  • 100+ new high-level random encounters
  • Special quests for high-power items blueprint
  • Lots of pirates and outlaws to hunt
  • Lots of innocents to plunder
  • Lots of law enforcers to come after you if you feel like it
  • More officers are out there to recruit
  • Added mana and gunpowder based short ranged weapons
  • Added Rotary Cannon
  • Rodrigo now has his questline, now, where is he supposed to be?
  • Add Nathaniel's recruitment quest
  • Minerva can now perform a miracle
  • Lots of Voice Over

New Features

  • A game start with cutscene to help set the expectation
  • New character creation sequence
  • Floating islands and harvestable wrecks
  • Keymapping option screen
  • Build your own warehouses wherever you go
  • Expand your hangar to keep more ships around
  • Losing a ship really means losing a ship and everything in it
  • If you don't have a ship left, you will receive your starting ship
  • The world now has boundaries
  • Quests now offer actual money rewards
  • Time acceleration in battle by holding tab button
  • Pause anywhere by pressing the spacebar
  • Go and visit community merchants on settlements to get supplies
  • A text will show up to tell you how to move around and fire if you seem to be staying still

Travel Encounters Revamp

  • Flying, fighting, and running away experience is now a lot more exciting
  • You can now see loot lists from encounters before engaging
  • You can now observe the aggro range and speed of enemies
  • Enemies pursue you for a certain distance before giving up
  • Travel menu now displays a lot more info and interaction options

Improvements

  • Grammatical improvement, thanks to @coyote#0325
  • Major improvements in readability
  • Add descriptions for settlements and districts
  • Shipyards are only available at some settlements now
  • How to play is now less intrusive and more categorized
  • General lighting improvements
  • Particles and effects revamping
  • More robust weapon locking
  • 9 Unique port graphics are being recycled on all settlements, more will come
  • More robust inventory management
  • Camera shake upon taking damage
  • You can now see 3D graphics when you change your ship's color
  • Rebalance the supply consumption (UX needs improvement)
  • Firing arcs are now cool and great
  • You can now revert and save edited ships mid progress
  • Settlement menus are much cooler now
  • Add hotkeys to menus and ESC to close most menus
  • Game should be saved in a consistent and understandable manner now
  • The shipyard has a lot of improvements, we're too overwhelmed so please find out by yourself
  • We fixed too many bugs than we should have...

Changed files in this update

