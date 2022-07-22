 Skip to content

Peepo Island update for 22 July 2022

2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 2.0

Added a new level called HELL MODE. It's almost the exact same as the initial map except it's almost impossible to finish.
There's an achievement in the end if you manage to actually finish it and I'm sure people will after what I've seen, which brings me to the next point:

Shoutout to broiiler: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC52kDD5gRrw0cggpg55B8pQ

This guy is an insane speedrunner and a very creative feature exploiter. I keep adding patches and he keeps finding ways to break the game!
So in this patch, there's an extra layer of protection vs his latest discovery.

