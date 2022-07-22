 Skip to content

Nova Empire update for 22 July 2022

In-Game Promo Code!

Build 9168584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Commanders!

You've just encountered a celestial miracle offering some rewards! 🪐

Use this promo code in game to help soar to the next level!

Promo Code:

COSMICRAYS

🌟

Note: Code available to first 50,000 players claiming!

