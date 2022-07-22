 Skip to content

A Series of Temporal Mishaps update for 22 July 2022

Update notes for July 21st

  • Updated the landscapes in the majority of levels.
  • Updated the audio options, so they save in between levels and plays.
  • Added steam achievements to the game for beating levels.

