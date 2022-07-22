 Skip to content

Tor Eternum update for 22 July 2022

Update 58

Last edited by Wendy

  • Toggle Show HP keybind now available. By default it replaces Hold Show HP. Show HP is still an option in the options menu.
  • Dashing in the direction your character is moving is now an option instead of dashing at cursor
  • Priestess will no longer become stuck if killed or stunned while casting a spell
  • Damage over time effects are now blocked by shielding effects like the ones from the Warlock.
  • Max FPS can now correctly be set to values other than 60.
  • Fixed a rare crash.
  • Difficulty past floor 50 smoothed out a bit

Balance

  • Shielded Eradication removed.
  • 1 new boss ability.
  • Summoner talent Theurgist now makes manahoars deal damage based on their maximum hp instead of a flat amount.
  • Molten series of boss abilities retuned. More consistent. Easier with more players.
  • Skeleton Archer and Skeletal Curse nerfed slightly.
  • Fixed Priestess Unique Corrupted seed and Vecritor’s robes mistakenly having shared some behavior.
  • Fixed Knight talent Fight On
  • Souls now persist through death.
  • Rogue Blood dance now applies a second bleed effect when used from stealth.
  • Rogue Pilfer potion healing increased by 15%
  • Rogue Blood dance should now correctly dash its full range on controller.
  • Boss meteor damage scaling with players increased.

