Update 58
- Toggle Show HP keybind now available. By default it replaces Hold Show HP. Show HP is still an option in the options menu.
- Dashing in the direction your character is moving is now an option instead of dashing at cursor
- Priestess will no longer become stuck if killed or stunned while casting a spell
- Damage over time effects are now blocked by shielding effects like the ones from the Warlock.
- Max FPS can now correctly be set to values other than 60.
- Fixed a rare crash.
- Difficulty past floor 50 smoothed out a bit
Balance
- Shielded Eradication removed.
- 1 new boss ability.
- Summoner talent Theurgist now makes manahoars deal damage based on their maximum hp instead of a flat amount.
- Molten series of boss abilities retuned. More consistent. Easier with more players.
- Skeleton Archer and Skeletal Curse nerfed slightly.
- Fixed Priestess Unique Corrupted seed and Vecritor’s robes mistakenly having shared some behavior.
- Fixed Knight talent Fight On
- Souls now persist through death.
- Rogue Blood dance now applies a second bleed effect when used from stealth.
- Rogue Pilfer potion healing increased by 15%
- Rogue Blood dance should now correctly dash its full range on controller.
- Boss meteor damage scaling with players increased.
Changed files in this update