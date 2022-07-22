Top down 2D view, Ortho camera option and BoW grid texture

1.0.0.76
- Added help text to Delayer object
- Black on White grid ground texture.
- Orthographic camera type selection
- Top down view
- Move camera, rotate, zoom
- Print top down view in WSB
- Save/Load to STG and Stage Central
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.0.0.76
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update