Practisim Designer Playtest update for 22 July 2022

Top down 2D view, Ortho camera option and BoW grid texture

1.0.0.76

  • Added help text to Delayer object
  • Black on White grid ground texture.
  • Orthographic camera type selection
  • Top down view
  • Move camera, rotate, zoom
  • Print top down view in WSB
  • Save/Load to STG and Stage Central

