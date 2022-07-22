 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 22 July 2022

0.95.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9168242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Buffed Beef/Pork: Palm disadvantage on block decreased -9 > -8
  • Nerfed Beef/Pork: Reverted 0.83.0 buff that made Jump > Spike scale as 1 hit, now it's back to 2
  • Buffed Noodle/Rice: Increased the juggle height when Slap anti-airs to make hitting with both Slaps less likely
  • Buffed Noodle/Rice: Getting hit inbetween the two attacks of Slap no longer registers as a counterhit
  • Buffed Noodle/Rice: Whip hitbox is now uniformly taller, making juggles easier and removing the "sweet spot" at the end
  • Buffed Noodle/Rice: Whip Splash startup reduced by 3 frames (makes Slap > Whip Splash juggles more reliable)
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced horizontal range of Slap's first hitbox by 17%
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reverted 0.91.0 buff to horizontal range of Slap's second hitbox
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reverted 0.91.0 buff to Slap's pushback
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Slap's total animation is slightly longer, making it easier to whiff punish
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced cancel window of Slap's second hit 8 > 6 frames
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced cancel window of Whip Pounce 8 > 6 frames
  • Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Increased recovery of Whip Pounce by 5 frames. It has the same advantage on hit/block, but now it gives the opponent more time to react to no cancels
  • Buffed Rice: Reverted 0.83.0 nerf to Swat damage, effectively increasing 20,80 > 50,100
  • Buffed Rice: Swat juggles higher, making it effectively +9 on hit
  • Buffed Rice: Swat can now juggle into Slap in the corner
  • Nerfed Rice: Swat can no longer cancel into Whip Back
  • Nerfed Rice: Reverted 0.83.0 buff that make Swat scale as 1 hit, now it's back to 2
  • Adjusted Rice: Swipe now hits a second time if the opponent is close
  • Swipe used to hit once and was +7 on hit and -9 on block
  • Swipe's first hit is now -2 on hit and -8 on block
  • Swipe's new second hit is +7 on hit and -2 on block
  • Like most 2-hit moves, Swipe's meter gain is now distributed across both hits
  • Swipe can no longer hit an airborne opponent, making Jump a hard counter to Swipe

