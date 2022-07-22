You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Buffed Beef/Pork: Palm disadvantage on block decreased -9 > -8
- Nerfed Beef/Pork: Reverted 0.83.0 buff that made Jump > Spike scale as 1 hit, now it's back to 2
- Buffed Noodle/Rice: Increased the juggle height when Slap anti-airs to make hitting with both Slaps less likely
- Buffed Noodle/Rice: Getting hit inbetween the two attacks of Slap no longer registers as a counterhit
- Buffed Noodle/Rice: Whip hitbox is now uniformly taller, making juggles easier and removing the "sweet spot" at the end
- Buffed Noodle/Rice: Whip Splash startup reduced by 3 frames (makes Slap > Whip Splash juggles more reliable)
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced horizontal range of Slap's first hitbox by 17%
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reverted 0.91.0 buff to horizontal range of Slap's second hitbox
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reverted 0.91.0 buff to Slap's pushback
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Slap's total animation is slightly longer, making it easier to whiff punish
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced cancel window of Slap's second hit 8 > 6 frames
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Reduced cancel window of Whip Pounce 8 > 6 frames
- Nerfed Noodle/Rice: Increased recovery of Whip Pounce by 5 frames. It has the same advantage on hit/block, but now it gives the opponent more time to react to no cancels
- Buffed Rice: Reverted 0.83.0 nerf to Swat damage, effectively increasing 20,80 > 50,100
- Buffed Rice: Swat juggles higher, making it effectively +9 on hit
- Buffed Rice: Swat can now juggle into Slap in the corner
- Nerfed Rice: Swat can no longer cancel into Whip Back
- Nerfed Rice: Reverted 0.83.0 buff that make Swat scale as 1 hit, now it's back to 2
- Adjusted Rice: Swipe now hits a second time if the opponent is close
- Swipe used to hit once and was +7 on hit and -9 on block
- Swipe's first hit is now -2 on hit and -8 on block
- Swipe's new second hit is +7 on hit and -2 on block
- Like most 2-hit moves, Swipe's meter gain is now distributed across both hits
- Swipe can no longer hit an airborne opponent, making Jump a hard counter to Swipe
