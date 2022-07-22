Features:
- <Bruiser> has become independent from the <Shieldbearer>'s nest! Now, <Bruiser> can be produced and upgraded only if you have <Storage Yard>, their hometown.
- Added tabs for <Bruiser> to the <Unit Roll> menu and <Workshop>.
Improvements:
- Renamed <Resistance>, the higher grade item of <Bruiser>, to <Stalker>. The function is the same.
- The layout of the <Unit Information Window> and <Camp Information Window> has been slightly adjusted.
Balance:
- Removed the prerequisites for <Altar of Sorcerer> and <Sanctum>. You can now build two buildings without <Barracks> or <Archery Range>.
- Adjusted <Wave> unit composition. The difficulty level is not much different from the previous one, but the unit composition has changed, so the difficulty level can be different depending on the type of <Wave>. <Wave> types will be added continuously in the future.
Fixed:
- Fixed the effect that <Shieldbearer> and <Healer> generate too quickly when using skills.
- Fixed an error where some stats were displayed as 0 in the tooltip of the item information.
- Changed the expression for <movement speed> to be displayed as 3m/s.
- Fixed an issue where deployed monsters would stand still during battle without returning under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where units such as <Ranger> would immediately run away without delay after attacking.
- Fixed an issue where in <Tutorial 3. Some Kind of Cheating>, <Rangers> could unintentionally run into camp guards while moving in groups.
