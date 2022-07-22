- new palmtree model w/ variations
- palm branches now have physics
- various hunter animations for climbing/perch/pull/lock
- technical improvements to climbing and pulling locomotion cases
- flying beyond a maximum distance while pulling a branch will now automatically let go
Stomping Land update for 22 July 2022
PalmTree (content)
