Stomping Land update for 22 July 2022

PalmTree (content)

Share · View all patches · Build 9168055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • new palmtree model w/ variations
  • palm branches now have physics
  • various hunter animations for climbing/perch/pull/lock
  • technical improvements to climbing and pulling locomotion cases
  • flying beyond a maximum distance while pulling a branch will now automatically let go

