Hotel Magnate update for 22 July 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.5.8

Build 9168047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed the tooltip from extending off the screen with really large tooltips
  • Fixed the issue with the move tool breaking the placement of generators/pumps
  • Fixed an issue where Turkish users weren't able to load some saves due to an obscure language translation issue with the letter "i"
  • Fixed guests walking through windows occasionally which was also causing guests to walk through rooms they shouldn't have been able to
  • Fixed an issue where some wall textures were missing from catalog nodes
  • Fixed an issue where staff would wait at a vending machine in the staffroom until they were rested
  • Fixed being able to train staff in management even when training is not unlocked
  • Fixed some "good" furniture marked as "great"
  • Lots of small fixes that could have been causing lower FPS or broken systems/behaviours

Changes:

  • Lots of small UI adjustments in the various management screens
  • Added new guest activities (still a work in progress and will be explained in our upcoming update post)
  • Added a 'complete' button visual effect to the objectives to bring attention to completed objectives
  • Increased the capacity of the shabby water pump from 450 to 750
  • Added missing animations for conversations around poker tables
  • Pressing the staff tab in management menu now opens your staff list by default

