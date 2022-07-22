Hotfix: v0.8.5.8
Fixes:
- Fixed the tooltip from extending off the screen with really large tooltips
- Fixed the issue with the move tool breaking the placement of generators/pumps
- Fixed an issue where Turkish users weren't able to load some saves due to an obscure language translation issue with the letter "i"
- Fixed guests walking through windows occasionally which was also causing guests to walk through rooms they shouldn't have been able to
- Fixed an issue where some wall textures were missing from catalog nodes
- Fixed an issue where staff would wait at a vending machine in the staffroom until they were rested
- Fixed being able to train staff in management even when training is not unlocked
- Fixed some "good" furniture marked as "great"
- Lots of small fixes that could have been causing lower FPS or broken systems/behaviours
Changes:
- Lots of small UI adjustments in the various management screens
- Added new guest activities (still a work in progress and will be explained in our upcoming update post)
- Added a 'complete' button visual effect to the objectives to bring attention to completed objectives
- Increased the capacity of the shabby water pump from 450 to 750
- Added missing animations for conversations around poker tables
- Pressing the staff tab in management menu now opens your staff list by default
Changed files in this update