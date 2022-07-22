Parity Update

In preparation for a wider multi-platform release, I have the latest version to share.
Here are the changes:
1647385972
- Extended lift distance in Stage 1 Area 22 to allow for bidirectional travel through the shaft
1654230439
- Added additional Korean characters to font data
1655268457
- Changed the term "settings" to "options" for some languages
- Fixed some mistranslated German terms in the pause menu
- Fixed some mistranslated German terms in the item pickup screen
- Fixed misaligned loading text for German due to extra space character
Changed files in this update