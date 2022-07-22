 Skip to content

Thibalryn update for 22 July 2022

Parity Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for a wider multi-platform release, I have the latest version to share.

Here are the changes:

1647385972

  • Extended lift distance in Stage 1 Area 22 to allow for bidirectional travel through the shaft

1654230439

  • Added additional Korean characters to font data

1655268457

  • Changed the term "settings" to "options" for some languages
  • Fixed some mistranslated German terms in the pause menu
  • Fixed some mistranslated German terms in the item pickup screen
  • Fixed misaligned loading text for German due to extra space character

