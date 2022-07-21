 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 21 July 2022

Patch 0.02.005 is live. New ghost at the Church on Spruce St.

  • Adjusted the amount of time required to debunk EMF and Temp spots.
  • Corrected glitch where if the player had collected two audio evidence pieces without an EVP the finalize score would be blank.
  • Added wildlife to the woods.
  • Adjusted Mips for landscape to reduce draw distance.
  • Added a new ghost at the Church on Spruce St.
  • Revised intro dialogue at the Church on Spruce St.
  • Adjusted notes for the Church
  • Increased the manifestation rate for the Deceased Person Ghost.

