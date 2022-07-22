Patch 1.31

A small bug fixing update to address issues reported by the Poly Bridge 2 community.
Changes
- Fixed issue with offline achievements activating multiple times
- Fixed issue with first break indicator showing wrong edge if level fails before first break occurs
- Fixed issue with hydraulic/spring settings not undoing properly after a copy/paste
- Only cache leaderboard scores for the game session, instead of permanently
- Use lighter color for Bridge Trace UI (looked too much like cable)
